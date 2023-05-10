New genetic evidence indicates Ice Age humans migrated from China to the Americas

Thousands of years ago, ​our ancestors embarked on long epic journeys that led to the flourishing of societies across various geographical regions.

However, early human migration is a large, complex puzzle with many unanswered questions. Scientists have been trying to piece together this puzzle by examining the ancient artifacts, settlements, and genetic clues left behind by ancient humans as they moved from one location to another.

A new study has discovered that some of the early humans to arrive in the prehistoric Americas were also from China.

“The Asian ancestry of Native Americans is more complicated than previously indicated. In addition to previously described ancestral sources in Siberia, Australo-Melanesia, and Southeast Asia, we show that northern coastal China also contributed to the gene pool of Native Americans,” said Yu-Chun Li, a molecular anthropologist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and the first author of this study, in an official press release.