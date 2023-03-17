Largest genome of any insect discovered in rare grasshopper from Alps

Bryodemella tuberculata is known as the most "conspicuous" grasshoppers of Central Europe and is among the rarest. Most of the population is extinct; the rest live on the banks of rivers in the Alps.

The study is published in PLOS ONE.

The grasshopper's last refuge in this country is in the Alps, in the upper reaches of the Isar and Lech rivers. Jakob Andreä

Buzzing grasshopper replaced the Asian desert cricket

How did an insect have such a large genome?

While the study is the latest in a series of publications on the evolution of genome sizes in insects, not one published paper has answered the question. In fact, most insect genomes, like that of fruit flies, have genomes whose size is not more than a sixth of that of the human genome.

For now, data on genome sizes are only available for 1,345 out of the more than a million known species of insects. And all the largest genomes have been found in grasshoppers and crickets.

The size of genomes not only varies between different groups of animals, but sometimes they even differ within groups. Scientists are looking for the reason behind the variability as the complete genome must be duplicated during every cell division.

Researchers measured the genomes of 50 grasshopper species employing flow cytometry which investigated the variability in related species. The largest genome was found in the speckled buzzing grasshopper, replacing the previous record holder, the Asian desert cricket (Deracantha onos).