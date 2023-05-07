Genome study reveals what we "lack" makes us who we are

As a species, humans tend to focus on the additions and insertions when we think in terms of improvements and how we’ve got to this point.

Recent developments have contributed to the collection of data from genomes of different species, leading to scientists studying primate DNA and identifying additions specific to the human genome, including the gene responsible for our ability to speak.

But don’t the deletions play a role too?

Researchers at Yale and the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard think yes.

Their findings, published in the journal Science, talk about how differences in the human genome compared to other primates contributed to our evolution.