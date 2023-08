With the Antarctic region’s sea ice dropping to record low this year due to global warming and rising temperatures, scientists claim, there's no quick fix to reverse the damage done.

However, a new study hopes to slow ice melting in Antarctica by “dimming the sunlight” through technical methods under the subject of geoengineering.

Climate researchers have avoided using geoengineering as a climate solution in the past. It’s because the field involves high risks and incalculable consequences potentially to be faced by the future generation.

Upon researching the solution of artificially influencing solar radiation to prevent ice-melting in West Antarctica, the scientists warned of “unforeseeable side effects of geoengineering.”