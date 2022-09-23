Scientists are scratching their heads over geometric storms on Jupiter’s surface

Astrophysicists have been scratching their heads over this phenomenon for some time, as per Vice, and some believe it may require new physics to fully understand.

Jupiter's cyclones imaged by Juno

Jupiter's cyclones were first discovered thanks to NASA's Juno spacecraft, which has been orbiting the gas giant since 2016. At Jupiter's north pole, one cyclone near the pole is surrounded by eight others in an octagonal pattern. At the south pole, a similar cluster of five cyclones forms the shape of a pentagon. Each of the cyclones is roughly the size of the United States.

A group of scientists led by Andrew Ingersoll, Earle C. Anthony Professor of Planetary Sciences at the California Institute of Technology, set out to uncover the mysterious force guiding these geometric storms.

In a new paper, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the researchers detail their results, showing that an “anticyclonic ring” of winds blowing in opposite direction to the cyclones "is needed for the stability of the polygonal pattern". Some key questions do remain unanswered, however, according to the scientists.