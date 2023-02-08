This Berlin-based startup aims to bring you back from the dead

Cryopreservation might revert to death

Do you want to live forever? Cryopreservation, referred to as Biostasis or cryonics, can make it happen! Upon death, your body (or brain) is frozen in a specialist storage facility until medical science advances enough that the cause of your original demise can be cured and even revive you back into life.

This form of scientific donation has become so popular in most European countries that there are waiting lists at universities willing to accept bodies due to donations—and they're charging fees now too!

Tomorrow Biostasis already has around ten people preserved for training purposes alone. Hundred of others are waiting to be selected with the hope that they can come back to life after they are dead.

Some people just want to get their brains preserved. In case their future selves prefer a 3-D printed body or nobody at all.

The goal of German Doctors

Tech. Eu said that the "standby ambulance" of the business has already been active, with co-founder Emil Kendziorra trying to establish Europe's first cryogenics company.

As soon as someone passes away, Tomorrow Biostasis reacts right away to keep their body and/or brain in a condition of stasis.