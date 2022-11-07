Ghost particles detected from the South Pole could reveal the inner workings of black holes

Neutrinos allow unprecedented insight into the cosmos

The neutrino source was pinpointed thanks to years of data collected of neutrinos interacting with the ice surrounding the IceCube Neutrino Observatory. The latest findings could provide "the next big step towards the realization of neutrino astronomy," Francis Halzen, a professor of physics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and principal investigator of IceCube, explained in a press release.

The scientists on the project explained that the neutrinos emanating from NGC 1068 could have as much as trillions of the amount of energy held in neutrinos previously detected coming from the Sun and supernovas.

Neutrinos are elementary particles alongside protons, neutrons, and electrons. Still, they are challenging to detect, despite being abundant — trillions upon trillions of neutrinos are flying around us at all times.

Initiatives like the Neutrino Observatory program were set up to detect the particles, as they can provide vital information about their source of origin and the wider cosmos. Unlike light particles, photons, neutrinos are largely undisturbed by matter and electromagnetic fields, meaning they have the capacity to carry information that would otherwise be degraded or obscured.

The galaxy NGC 1068, for example, is largely shrouded in a veil of dust. While the James Webb Space Telescope's infrared instruments could help to uncover many of its mysteries, neutrino observations could go even further.

According to Theo Glauch, a postdoctoral associate at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), NGC 1068 "is already a very well-studied object for astronomers, and neutrinos will allow us to see this galaxy in a totally different way. A new view will certainly bring new insights."