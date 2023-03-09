'Giant' ant fossil questions dispersal of life 50 million years ago

First of its kind in Canada, the preserved remains of the extinct giant queen ant Titanomyrma was discovered by a resident in the Allenby Formation of Princeton and was made available to the researchers through the town’s museum.

Interestingly, this extinct ant’s biggest species was surprisingly gigantic, with the body mass of a wren (small brown singing bird) and a wingspan of half a foot.

Following its discovery, the researchers compared it with another gigantic Titanomyrma fossil found a decade earlier, preserved in a Wyoming museum.

The fossil queen ant discovered a decade ago is next to a hummingbird, showing the huge size of this titanic insect. Bruce Archibald

The massive size of the queen ants was earlier associated with being either thermophilic or cryophobic

"This ant and the new fossil from British Columbia are close in age to other Titanomyrma fossils that have been long known in Germany and England," Bruce Archibald, the lead researcher, said in a statement. They found that modern ants with the largest queens inhabit only hot climates, almost exclusively in the tropics, leading them to associate large-size queen ants with high temperatures.

So the great size of queens is associated with being either thermophilic (an organism that thrives in high temperatures) or cryophobic (fear of extreme cold).

But this didn’t align with the fact that the ancient Arctic had a milder climate than today, meaning it wouldn’t have been hot enough to allow Titanomyrma to cross during any time when the land bridge was present (Europe and North America were connected by land across the Arctic then).

So how did these ants crossover?

The researchers suggested in 2011 that this might be explained by brief intervals of global warming creating short-term intervals of friendly conditions for them to cross.