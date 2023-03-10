Giant or dwarf, extreme sizes put species in danger of extinction

As iDiv explains, islands are hotspots for biodiversity, hosting up to 20 percent of all terrestrial species worldwide, taking up less than 7 percent of the planet's surface. Island native species make up 50 percent of the IUCN's endangered species today, making islands a hotspot for species extinction.

Dramatic changes often result in dead ends

Many creatures experience amazing evolutionary changes due to the particular traits of island settings, with enormous body size adjustments being among the most famous. In general, relatives of large mainland species tend to become smaller on islands while small species tend to become larger; this phenomenon is known as gigantism or dwarfism.

Illustration of Sardinian Dwarf Mammoth, Sardinian Giant Otter, Deer, Sardinian Dhole and Giant Pica. Peter Schouten/iDiv

Some of these evolutionary wonders are already extinct, such as the dwarf mammoths and hippos, which shrank to less than a tenth the size of their mainland predecessors, and the huge rodents and gymnures multiplied by over 100.

Now, a group of scientists led by iDiv and MLU has verified that the greater susceptibility to extinction commonly coexists with the emergence of these traits.

The researchers used data on fossil and living island mammals, including over 1,200 extant and 350 extinct species of insular mammals on 182 islands and paleo-islands worldwide, to quantify how evolution towards dwarfism and gigantism may have affected the risk and rate of extinction.