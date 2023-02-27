'Forbidden planet' discovered 280 lightyears away from Earth

The study was conducted by a team of researchers consisting of Alan Boss, Johanna Teske, Anjali Piette, and John Chambers, led by Carnegie's Shubham Kanodia.

The Small, Red M-dwarfs

M-dwarfs tend to be much redder and less hot; the particular reason for the circumstance is their dwarf size. The luminosities of these small stars are pretty low, but their life span is comparatively much more prolonged than giant stars like Canopus. These stars often host more planets than massive ones, but researchers were not expecting a dwarf star to host a gas giant.

“The host star, TOI-5205, is just about four times the size of Jupiter, yet it has somehow managed to form a Jupiter-sized planet, which is quite surprising!” said Kanodia, who has a specialization in the studies of these stars, which comprise almost 3/4 of our galaxy yet are invisible to our naked eye. He also created a blog post about the research.

Pea Orbiting a Lemon

The researchers said the scenario was just like a pea orbiting a lemon, whereas, under normal circumstances, at least a grapefruit is required to host a pea.