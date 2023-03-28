Giant hole on Sun unleashes solar winds at 1.8 million miles per hour

What exactly are coronal holes?

Coronal holes are areas on the sun's surface where its magnetic field is open, allowing solar wind to escape at high speeds. The first giant hole was observed earlier this year and has since captured the attention of the scientific community. This second hole, however, is even larger and poses a more significant threat due to the intensity of the solar winds it releases.

"The shape of this coronal hole is not particularly special. However, its location makes it very interesting," Daniel Verscharen, associate professor of space and climate physics at University College London, told Insider.

"I would expect some fast wind from that coronal hole to come to Earth around Friday night into Saturday morning of this week," he said.

Solar storms may interfere with satellite communications

As the solar winds approach Earth, they could interact with our planet's magnetic field, causing geomagnetic storms. These storms can lead to stunning auroras but also have the potential to disrupt satellite communications, GPS navigation, and even power grids. Scientists are working around the clock to assess the severity of this threat and develop strategies to mitigate potential damage.