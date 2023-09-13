Giant hydrogen band provides evidence of rare polar ring galaxy

Astronomers have discovered possible evidence of a rare galaxy type known as "polar ring galaxies."

Polar ring galaxies are an intriguing class with a distinct and perplexing structure. These galaxies are distinguished by a ring of stars, gas, and dust significantly tilted to the galaxy's main disk.

A team of astrophysicists stumbled upon two potential galaxies while scourging through a catalogue consisting of a dataset of over 600 galaxies.

As per the Conversation, the comprehensive dataset was gathered by the high-sensitive Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) telescope array in Western Australia.

Finding polar ring galaxies is rare

Among the galaxies in this collection, NGC 4632 and NGC 6156 appeared to have different structural features than the others.