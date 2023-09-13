Giant hydrogen band provides evidence of rare polar ring galaxy
A team of astrophysicists stumbled upon two potential galaxies while scourging through a catalogue consisting dataset of over 600 galaxies.
| Sep 13, 2023 11:08 AM EST
The featured composite image combines this gas ring, observed with the highly sensitive ASKAP telescope, with optical data from the Subaru telescope.
Jayanne English (U. Manitoba), Nathan Deg (Queen's University) & WALLABY Survey, CSIRO/ASKAP, NAOJ/Subaru Telescope