Patagotitan mayorum: The world’s largest dinosaur weighing 70 tonnes is coming to Europe

The most complete massive dinosaur ever discovered at some 115 feet (37 meters) from nose to tail, the Patagotitan mayorum could have weighed up to 60 or 70 tonnes in life. The titanosaur will arrive at the Museum next spring in March 2023 and hopefully fit inside the 29 feet(nine-meter-high) Waterhouse gallery.

"We should be able to get it in but there won't be much wriggle room," exhibition developer Sinéad Marron told BBC News.

Professor Paul Barrett, science lead on the exhibition, said in a statement: "Patagotitan mayorum is an incredible specimen that tells us more about giant titanosaurs than ever before. Comparable in weight to more than nine African elephants, this star specimen will inspire visitors to care for some of the planet's largest and most vulnerable creatures, which face similar challenges for survival, and show that within Earth’s ecosystems, size really does matter."

The Patagotitan. Museo Paleontológico Egidio Feruglio

The titanosaur lived some 101 million years ago

The beast's skeleton was uncovered in 2010 when a ranch owner in Patagonia stumbled upon an enormous thigh bone sticking out of the ground. The staff of Argentina's Museo Paleontológico Egidio Feruglio (MEF) (From where the skeleton is being loaned) later dug up more than 200 pieces of the skeleton from the region, along with six individual animals.