Gigantic galaxy clusters can finally be 'weighed', thanks to new AI tool

Scientists have now sought artificial intelligence's (AI) help to estimate the mass of huge galaxy clusters.

Leveraging the power of AI

A press release noted that scientists used observable quantities to calculate the mass of a cluster. For decades, they did so using equations based on how electrons interact with photons, but the results were not always accurate because photon properties varied. Additionally, the presence of invisible dark matter complicates calculating the total mass.

Therefore, what humans can’t comprehend, artificial intelligence can.

Astrophysicists at the Institute for Advanced Study and the Flatiron Institute used AI to develop a better equation for calculating the precise mass of these colossal cosmic structures.

Interestingly, the AI model known as “symbolic regression" simply tweaked the existing equation, and viola — the measurements became much more accurate.

The model was simulated using galaxy clusters and an AI-discovered equation. When compared to the existing equation, the new equation reduced the variability in huge galaxy cluster mass by around 20 to 30 percent, said the statement.

What’s more, the AI tool was also able to identify "additional variables" that could potentially improve the accuracy of the mass measurement.

“We think that symbolic regression is highly applicable to answering many astrophysical questions. In a lot of cases in astronomy, people make a linear fit between two parameters and ignore everything else. But nowadays, with these tools, you can go further. Symbolic regression and other artificial intelligence tools can help us go beyond existing two-parameter power laws in a variety of different ways, ranging from investigating small astrophysical systems like exoplanets, to galaxy clusters, the biggest things in the universe,” said Digvijay Wadekar of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, who led this work.