​​Glaciers contain a large reservoir of microbial life. And these microbial communities in glacial environments can survive on top of the ice, beneath its surface, or in between. Glaciers are an ecosystem on their own. When they melt, their inhabitants also change.

A group of researchers from the Department of Environmental Science at Aarhus University in Denmark have discovered that these glaciers are teeming with life. The team assessed the activity and diversity of microbes living on glacial surfaces in Iceland and Greenland.

There are several thousand different species of microorganisms living under environmental extremes. The study reports that one strategy that enables microbial life to exist and persist in environmental extremes is dormancy, which despite being prevalent among microbial communities in natural settings, has not been directly measured and quantified in glacier surface ecosystems.