Giraffes' statistical skills make researchers question big brain theory

The ‘Big Brain’ meme going viral in 2016 and appearing in our social media feeds ever since has reinforced the notion that a bigger brain implies a more intelligent creature while taking a sarcastic tone at times.

Research agreed so far; with the ability to make statistical inferences observed in animals with large brains relative to their body size, such as the parrot.

Even though humans consider ourselves the cleverest of the lot, we struggle to put on our statistician hats while making everyday, regular decisions.

Numerous self-help books prodding us to think and act logically tell us that when asked to pick between two events, one of which has a success rate of 99% and the other a failure rate of 1%, human beings tend to choose the former, even though both these events represent the same odds.