Glacial flooding poses a natural hazard to millions globally

Which countries are most vulnerable to glacial flooding?

The first global assessment of regions most in danger from glacial floods was created by an international team of scientists led by Newcastle University in the U.K. They identified China, Peru, India, and Pakistan as "priority locations" for mitigation.

As the temperature warms, glaciers retreat, and meltwater builds up at the glacier's front, creating a lake. These lakes have the potential to rupture suddenly, causing a fast-moving Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that can travel more than 74 miles (120 kilometers) from the initial site.

GLOFs have the potential to be highly destructive, causing considerable property, infrastructure, and agricultural land damage as well as fatalities.

A fatal Himalayan glacial lake outburst in 2021 serves as an example, which killed at least 31 people in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand in India. Some scientists even theorize that glacial lake flooding played a part in the 2022 Pakistan floods.

The press release stated climate change had caused a sharp increase in glacier lakes since 1990. The number of people residing in these catchments has also significantly increased at the same time.

The research team examined 1,089 glacial lake basins worldwide for indicators of vulnerability to GLOFs. Indicators included the number of people who lived within 31 miles (50 kilometers) of each, the degree of development in those regions, and other sociological variables.