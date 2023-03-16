Glacier relict on Mars indicates possibility of ice at low latitudes

A new announcement has just been made at the 54th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in The Woodlands, Texas. They discovered a "relict glacier" near the equator of Mars — suggesting the presence of ice at low latitudes.

This discovery piques our interest because the study notes that glacial activity is relatively new. This could be a significant development towards the possible existence of surface water ice in recent times.

“We’ve known about glacial activity on Mars at many locations, including near the equator in the more distant past. And we’ve known about recent glacial activity on Mars, but so far, only at higher latitudes. A relatively young relict glacier in this location tells us that Mars experienced surface ice recently, even near the equator, which is new,” said Dr. Pascal Lee in a press release, a planetary scientist with the SETI Institute, the Mars Institute, and the lead author of the study.

Light-toned deposits led to the discovery

This relict glacier is located at the Eastern Noctis Labyrinthus on Mars. What's intriguing is the presence of light-toned deposits (LTDs) made up of sulfate salts in the region. Since the 1970s, scientists have been tracking the presence of LTDs to decode the planet's past and present conditions. LTDs have been widely observed in Mars' vast Valles Marineris canyon system.