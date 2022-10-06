These 'tiny' hollow glass spheres used to halt Arctic ice loss are not working — here's why

When tapping into Earth's dynamic processes for climate control goes wrong

Sea ice aids in regulating ocean and air temperatures. It affects ocean circulation by reflecting most of the Sun's energy back to space. Because of this, the Earth's climate is critically dependent on sea ice area and thickness.

Now, researchers from the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, led by Melinda Webster, have shown that a solution to make thick ice and decrease climatic temperature could actually speed up sea-ice loss and warm the climate. They reveal this is because placing layers of white hollow glass microspheres onto Arctic sea ice darkens its surface and, therefore, has the opposite effect.

The 2018 study found that using five layers of HGMs reflected 43% of the incoming sunlight while allowing 47% of it to pass through to the surface below. The HGMs take up the remaining 10%. According to Webster's research, the microspheres' 10% absorption of sunlight is sufficient to speed up ice melting and further warm the Arctic environment.

"Our results show that the proposed effort to halt Arctic sea-ice loss has the opposite effect of what is intended," says Webster in a press release. "And that is detrimental to Earth's climate and human society as a whole."

Hollow glass spheres won't save Arctic sea ice in fall, winter, spring, or summer

To reach their conclusion, Webster and Stephen G. Warren of the University of Washington calculated variations in solar radiation across eight typical surface conditions found on Arctic sea ice — each of which has a distinct reflectivity.

Along with these factors, they took cloud cover, the response of the microspheres to sunlight, the intensity of solar radiation at the surface and the top of the atmosphere, seasonal sunshine, and more into account.

Significantly, they based their study on the type of microspheres used in the 2018 study and the exact number of layers.

The research team discovered that while a microsphere coating can be employed to increase the reflectivity of ice in the fall and winter, the effect would be limited. This is because thin ice mainly occurs in these seasons with little sunlight. The thin ice soon gets covered by drifting snow, which increases its surface reflectivity.