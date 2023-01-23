Glial brain cells: the backbone for memory formation

Role of dendritic integration of synaptic activity

When we visit any place, we store the combination of features of that specific place. For instance, a gnarled tree has numerous characteristics that make it unmistakable as a whole. So, when we encounter the interplay of trees at another time, our brain cells recognize it instantly: We remember that we’ve been here before.

This is only made possible by the mechanisms present in the brain known as dendritic integration of synaptic activity. According to Prof. Dr. Christian Henneberger of the Institute of Cellular Neuroscience at the University Hospital Bonn, the so-called astrocytes or astroglial cells play a crucial part in this integration. They control how responsive neurons are to a particular set of characteristics.

Spatial memory – one million place cells

In an in-depth investigation, scientists from the Collaborative Research Center 1089 and Transdisciplinary Research Area “Life & Health” at the University of Bonn took a closer look into neurons located in mice hippocampus. This region is famously renowned for its memory processes, especially spatial memory, which houses over one million "place cells" that react to different environmental elements individually.

Place cells are genuinely fascinating, with dendrites resembling a crown of branches waiting to be triggered. Dr. Kirsten Bohmbach explained that when many contacts, known as synapses, fire in unison simultaneously and produce an electrical pulse through these extensions called "dendritic spikes," we experience what is referred to as "dendritic integration."