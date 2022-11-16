Scientists created a glowing black hole in the lab to test a Stephen Hawking theory

Hawking radiation

The researchers used a single-file chain of atoms to simulate the black hole event horizon under lab conditions. The resulting Hawking radiation — particles created by disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's tearing of spacetime — manifested itself as a visible glow.

Some scientists believe Hawking radiation could help to bridge the gap between the general theory of relativity and quantum mechanics, which exhibit utterly different principles to what we see in the observable universe, but in the micro-scale.

One of Stephen Hawking's main ambitions in life was to work towards a unified theory of quantum gravity that could unify the two irreconcilable theories and could, therefore, be applied universally.

The event horizon of a black hole is the area in which no light or matter can escape. What happens beyond that point only exists in theory, with some theories suggesting some black holes may be wormholes that provide shortcuts to distant regions of the universe.

Simulating an event horizon

In 1974, Stephen Hawking proposed that interruptions to quantum fluctuations in the event horizon release a type of radiation very similar to thermal radiation. The trouble is that this radiation is likely far too faint to be detected from Earth.

That's where the simulated black hole comes in. The group of scientists specifically set out to analyze the properties of Hawking radiation by creating an analog for it in a lab.