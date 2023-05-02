Golden blood: the rare and mysterious Rh-null blood type

The Rh-null blood type is the rarest type of blood in the world. Researchers estimate that only 1 in 6 million people are born with it, and reportedly, fewer than 50 people are generally known to have had it.

But its low incidence is not the only reason it is called “the golden blood.” The Rh-null blood type lacks all the Rh antigens in the red blood cells, which makes it compatible with other rare blood types that are difficult to match. It is also valuable for scientific research.

Blood analysis iStock/fotostorm

However, only around nine people in the world are active donors of this type of blood. Sometimes, they donate it for their own use because even though their blood can save the lives of others with rare blood types – if they ever need a transfusion themselves – they can only receive Rh-null blood. All the other donors are spread out over the world, and blood transportation across long distances is not an easy process.