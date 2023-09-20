Google DeepMind's new AI tool can predict genetic diseases

Google DeepMind's new AI tool can predict genetic diseasesDeepMind has released a catalog of 71 million possible variants that can cause diseases.Sejal Sharma| Sep 20, 2023 06:07 AM ESTCreated: Sep 20, 2023 06:07 AM ESTscienceRepresentational image of a DNA sequenceanusorn nakdee/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Genetic mutations are changes to our DNA sequence. This happens when cells make copies of themselves during cell division. Mutation is the ultimate source of human genetic variation and has evolutionary and disease genetics implications. A mutation affecting our genes might give birth to a genetic disorder. But just because you have a mutation doesn’t mean it will be a genetic disorder.That is why researchers at DeepMind, the artificial intelligence arm of Google, have announced that they have trained a machine learning model called AlphaMissense to classify which DNA variations in our genomes are likely to cause disease. See Also Related Google DeepMind to power its AI with AlphaGo-like features to fight ChatGPT DeepMind introduces self-improving AI model called RoboCat Google's DeepMind: Optimized algorithms not trained on human code It is also releasing a catalog of 71 million possible variants that can affect the function of human proteins. In some cases, they can lead to diseases such as cystic fibrosis, sickle-cell anemia, or cancer, said Google DeepMind’s press release.DeepMind believes that its new AI model has the potential to improve the diagnosis of rare genetic disorders and help discover new disease-causing genes. Doctors can better “understand diseases and develop new life-saving treatments.”“AI tools that can accurately predict the effect of variants have the power to accelerate research across fields from molecular biology to clinical and statistical genetics,” said the researchers in the press release.Eyebrows raised on DeepMind’s workHinting that the commercial value of AlphaMissense remains unclear, the founder of Insilico Medicine, an AI company developing drugs, Alex Zhavoronkov, said, “DeepMind is being DeepMind. Amazing on PR and good work on AI.”According to Google, the AI model categorized 89% of all 71 million possible ‘missense’ variants - a single DNA letter that alters the protein a gene makes - as something that would cause a disease.“The goal here is, you give me a change to a protein, and instead of predicting the protein shape, I tell you: Is this bad for the human that has it?” says Stephen Hsu, a physicist at Michigan State University who works on genetic problems with AI techniques. “Most of these flips, we have no idea whether they cause sickness.”Predicting the effects of a particular variant is an expensive and labor-intensive process. By leveraging AI tools, research in this arena can be accelerated. “By using AI predictions, researchers can get a preview of results for thousands of proteins at a time, which can help to prioritize resources and accelerate more complex studies,” said the researchers.Leveraging a previous DeepMind AI modelAlphaMissense is based on DeepMind’s other model, AlphaFold, which can predict 3D models of protein structures. To train AlphaMissense, researchers fine-tuned AlphaFold on labels distinguishing variants seen in human and closely related primate populations. While AlphaMissense does something different from AlphaFold, the former leverages databases of related protein sequences and the structural context of variants to produce a score between 0 and 1, approximately rating the likelihood of a variant being pathogenic. The team thinks these predictions made by its latest model can help “solve open questions at the heart of genomics and across biological science.”Google DeepMind’s research was published in the journal Science.Study abstract:The vast majority of missense variants observed in the human genome are of unknown clinical significance. We present AlphaMissense, an adaptation of AlphaFold fine-tuned on human and primate variant population frequency databases to predict missense variant pathogenicity. By combining structural context and evolutionary conservation, our model achieves state-of-the-art results across a wide range of genetic and experimental benchmarks without explicitly training on such data. The average pathogenicity score of genes is also predictive for their cell essentiality, capable of identifying short essential genes that existing statistical approaches are underpowered to detect. As a resource to the community, we provide a database of predictions for all possible human single amino acid substitutions and classify 89% of missense variants as either likely benign or likely pathogenic.