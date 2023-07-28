Google's android alert failed to notify people of Turkey earthquakes: BBC investigation

Google's android alert failed to notify people of Turkey earthquakes: BBC investigationThe earthquakes caused mass destruction and over 50,000 deaths in Turkey.Sejal Sharma| Jul 28, 2023 07:20 AM ESTCreated: Jul 28, 2023 07:20 AM ESTscienceDevastation after Turkey earthquakescenkertekin/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.As people woke up on the morning of February 6, 2023, across Turkey and Israel, little did they know that their day would be marred by a succession of catastrophic events.Around 4 AM, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck southern and central parts of Turkey and northern and western Syria. This was followed by another jolt of 7.7 magnitude around lunchtime.Over 50,000 people died in Turkey, while over 8,500 died in Israel. The entire globe was shaken.The technology to predict an earthquake doesn’t exist yet, but there are earthquake early warning systems that detect ground motion as soon as an earthquake begins and quickly send alerts that a tremor is on its way, giving people crucial seconds to prepare. See Also Related Earthquake engineers explain why so many buildings collapsed in Turkey China is building the world's largest earthquake early warning system M7.8 earthquake: UK team arrives in Turkey to assess buildings New AI system to help save lives of earthquake survivors in Turkey Google's earthquake warning system, which comes pre-installed in Android phones, was one of those systems. But it failed to get to many Turkish residents at the time of February's deadly tremor, found a BBC Newsnight investigation.The Android system largely failed to informThe team visited three cities in the earthquake zone and spoke to hundreds of people, but couldn’t find anyone who had received an initial warning. However, they found that there were a handful of people who received a warning for the second seismic hit.Turkey faces a high risk of exposure to earthquakes due to the meeting of several large tectonic plates. Google in its 2020 blog had promised that Android phones will act like mini seismometers, thus forming the world’s largest earthquake detection network. The system detects tremors of 4.5 and above.“An early warning can help people prepare for shaking, but the public infrastructure to detect and alert everyone about an earthquake is costly to build and deploy,” said Google. “We saw an opportunity to use Android to provide people with timely, helpful earthquake information when they search, as well as a few seconds warning to get themselves and their loved ones to safety if needed.”80% of phones in Turkey are Android"If Google makes a promise, or makes an implicit promise, to deliver a service like earthquake early warning, then to me, it raises the stakes," said Professor Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, in an interview with BBC.BBC also spoke to Google's product lead on the system, Micah Berman, who insisted that the warning system had worked. "We are confident that this system fired and sent alerts.” But the company could never give evidence to substantiate their claim.When the system sends an alert on the Android phone, it takes up the whole screen and displays a warning to "drop, cover, hold" and is accompanied by a loud alarm.A screenshot of the warning on an Android phoneBBC Usually when an earthquake, even of the smallest magnitude, strikes a city, it’s followed by a huge clamor on social media. But not a lot of people posted after the first earthquake hit Turkey. Google shared with the BBC team a document with only 13 social media posts they had found of people talking of a warning that day. BBC corresponded with those people and found that most hadn’t received an alert for the first earthquake and those who had received an alert weren’t very sure if it was for the first or the second hit. HomeScienceAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You A special new tape could make small, efficient nuclear fusion reactors possibleMummies show anemia was common in ancient EgyptEngineering bacteria in the quest for green biomanufacturing solutionsAre wines losing the battle against climate change?Mystery object washed up on Australian beach may have come from spaceLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesDecoding the mysteries of Homo sapiens' survival: study reveals three million years of adaptationThe world's fastest supercomputer with a processing power of 4 exaflops unveiledChina built 600,000 5G base stations in three months when it took US two years to build 100,000Watch SpaceX spray thousands of gallons of water for Starship test Job Board