Google's android alert failed to notify people of Turkey earthquakes: BBC investigation

As people woke up on the morning of February 6, 2023, across Turkey and Israel, little did they know that their day would be marred by a succession of catastrophic events.

Around 4 AM, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck southern and central parts of Turkey and northern and western Syria. This was followed by another jolt of 7.7 magnitude around lunchtime.

Over 50,000 people died in Turkey, while over 8,500 died in Israel. The entire globe was shaken.

The technology to predict an earthquake doesn’t exist yet, but there are earthquake early warning systems that detect ground motion as soon as an earthquake begins and quickly send alerts that a tremor is on its way, giving people crucial seconds to prepare.