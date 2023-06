Paleontologists discovered a graveyard of huge ancient creatures called gomphotheres — extinct relatives of elephants — in what they call a "once-in-a-lifetime find."

Several gomphotheres may have died in or near a river in prehistoric Florida about 5.5 million years ago.

“It’s the most complete gomphothere skeleton from this time period in Florida and among the best in North America,” said Jonathan Bloch, curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Florida Museum of Natural History, in an official release.

Bloch and his colleagues unearthed well-preserved gomphothere skeletons during the excavation expedition at the Montbrook Fossil Dig site in Florida. The fossil remains include at least seven juveniles and one adult.