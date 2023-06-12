Gravitational lensing magnifies supernova 4 billion light years away

A rare supernova explosion over 4 billion light years away has been observed.

Using a technique known as gravitational lensing, an international team of astronomers called the “SN Zwicky was able to spot this supernova. The team has named the supernova “SN Zwicky.”

Rare gravitationally lensed supernova

In his general theory of relativity, renowned physicist Albert Einstein addressed the gravitational lensing phenomena. According to the theory, huge cosmic objects cause a distortion in space-time. It warps space around cosmic objects, like a galaxy, magnifying distant objects and making them look larger.

Scientists may investigate faraway objects using ground-based telescopes because of this naturally occurring phenomenon. Without this occurrence, the objects would be too far and too faint to study from Earth.