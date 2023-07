A team of astrophysicists has suggested gravitational lensing of waves as a new way of measuring the expansion of the universe.

This phenomenon occurs when huge cosmic objects cause deformation in space-time. In this process, the cosmic waves that travel from near the object appear to bend.

This idea has been proposed by UC Santa Barbara theoretical astrophysicist Tejaswi Venumadhav Nerella and colleagues at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Bangalore, India, and the Inter-University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics in Pune, India.

The discrepancy in the measurement of expansion

For more than a century, scientists have been documenting evidence of the universe's expansion. Despite all of these scientific observations, it has been impossible to determine the exact rate at which celestial objects are moving away from one another.