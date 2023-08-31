Gravitational waves could reveal dark matter secrets

Dark matter is one of the biggest mysteries of modern physics. It is believed to make up most of the matter in the universe, but its nature and properties are still unknown. Scientists have been trying to detect dark matter particles using various experiments on Earth, but so far, none of them have succeeded.

Using Gravitational waves

Now, a team of researchers from India and the US have come up with a novel idea to search for dark matter using gravitational waves, which are ripples in space-time caused by violent cosmic events. The researchers, in a press release, suggest that dark matter particles could accumulate inside neutron stars, which are extremely dense remnants of exploded stars, and trigger their collapse into black holes. This process would produce gravitational waves that observatories like LIGO, VIRGO, and KAGRA could detect.