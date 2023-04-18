Trending
Shell electric ferry
Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd
Electric seaglider prototype
Rechargeable edible battery
Meet AutoGPT
NASA's moon base network

Gravity may just be able to produce photons and light all on its own, study suggests

It all has to do with resonance.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Apr 18, 2023 07:38 AM EST
Created: Apr 18, 2023 07:38 AM EST
science
Gravity essentially came to be light.
Gravity essentially came to be light.

NeoLeo/iStock 

A new paper is revealing that gravity may just be able to create light all on its own. It all has to do with gravitational waves, often referred to as ripples in spacetime, that radiate through the universe and carry the effects of gravity out and away from their generating bodies. 

The most prominent of these come from cataclysmic events like black hole mergers and supernovae and according to a new study they are strong enough that they can spontaneously generate light.

It all has to do with resonance, the authors argue, which can allow a wave or motion to build and build and build on itself until it achieves parametric resonance. This is what led to the creation of light, as per LiveScience.

To test this theory, the researchers explored the conditions that saw the creation of the extremely early universe. At that time, all forms of matter and energy were ramped up to unimaginable scales.

This made the gravitational waves of that time much stronger, and that could have significantly influenced everything else that was happening.

Just like a swing

Those early waves would have moved back and forth taking everything else in the universe with them in this swing-like motion. The push and pull of the waves would have led to the previously mentioned resonance effect. 

The best explanation is to use the analogy of someone on a swing pumping their legs at just the right time to send a swing higher and higher. As the waves continued to pump forward and backward, they were able to drive radiation in the universe to extremely high energies, resulting in the spontaneous creation of photons.

This is how gravity essentially came to be light.

The process is not yet fully understood by physicists but it does offer one viable theory of how light could have first come to be. Additional studies on the matter may shed more light (pun intended) on the matter and bring forth more conclusive evidence that gravity may indeed have the capacity to generate photons.

The study was published last month in the preprint database arXiv.

Study abstract:

We study the parametric resonance excitation of the electromagnetic field by a gravitational wave. We show that there is narrow band resonance. For an electromagnetic field in the vacuum the resonance occurs only in the second band, and its strength is thus suppressed by two powers of amplitude of the gravitational wave. On the other hand, in the case of an electromagnetic field in a medium with the speed of light smaller than 1 (in natural units), there is a band of Fourier modes which undergo resonance in the first band.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/J2tBqHqcS80nTKts9PHE4NuizjV7xx8jfG46OSxx.jpg
Hidden barn revealing 230 'very rare' classic cars in pristine condition to go up for auction
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/JNY2dB7ADGk12aFjeqeBO23YShn5FECs5vH6QE1C.jpg
Meet AutoGPT: The new kid on the AI block that's making the internet go crazy
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/17/image/jpeg/6ynZdbu9oZTsaSvKPL6pimd0bwvakX7C0X5ls3oK.jpg
Rise of Skynet? AI takes control of a Chinese satellite for 24 hours
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/02/image/jpeg/GfIH4iN7OMbcuMVtFQecKvVXul6NXyhEQqZS3cpS.jpg
Dawn of the Space Age: Past, present, and future of propulsion technology
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/15/image/jpeg/3rB6UDbv5G5linvtuigrfI4PC2N3Mka0lLffi9BJ.jpg
The engineer who built an airplane in his backyard is flying around Europe with his family
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/YZVVaS6SqqlHWoHQgSAkmqutLvemfvoPlhApTqdp.webp
China claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fighters
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/10/image/jpeg/6xHIha4OrJ7Pe6TIogstvgDYpYfAJFPZEzDUwEvZ.jpg
Lunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon rovers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/02/image/jpeg/ys53vttMvjsAGvf0iCorWnGWQqTAIk9AS2vu977m.jpg
‘Let’s build the ring’: How a 360-degree image posted on Facebook inspired an ambitious sci-fi film
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/19/image/jpeg/CceImJpk5YIX8aM2UmsFch7SlCq5NZhX83oetePB.jpg
Phantom Space: A new rocket startup says it can launch at half the cost of SpaceX
More Stories
scienceThe Blueprint: Do animals go through break-ups? What the science reveals
Alice Cooke| 8/30/2022
scienceSentient chatbots, Douglas Hofstadter, and why general AI is still a long way off
Eric James Beyer| 7/28/2022
innovationUK rocket startup is on a mission to make satellite launches sustainable
Chris Young| 10/25/2022