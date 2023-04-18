Gravity may just be able to produce photons and light all on its own, study suggests

A new paper is revealing that gravity may just be able to create light all on its own. It all has to do with gravitational waves, often referred to as ripples in spacetime, that radiate through the universe and carry the effects of gravity out and away from their generating bodies.

The most prominent of these come from cataclysmic events like black hole mergers and supernovae and according to a new study they are strong enough that they can spontaneously generate light.

It all has to do with resonance, the authors argue, which can allow a wave or motion to build and build and build on itself until it achieves parametric resonance. This is what led to the creation of light, as per LiveScience.

To test this theory, the researchers explored the conditions that saw the creation of the extremely early universe. At that time, all forms of matter and energy were ramped up to unimaginable scales.

This made the gravitational waves of that time much stronger, and that could have significantly influenced everything else that was happening.

Just like a swing

Those early waves would have moved back and forth taking everything else in the universe with them in this swing-like motion. The push and pull of the waves would have led to the previously mentioned resonance effect.