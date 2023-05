Quantum mechanics and the theory of relativity are pillars of modern physics. Quantum mechanics explains all the phenomena and behavior of particles at the smallest of scales, whereas relativity is on the other end of the spectrum and explains cosmic structures at the largest of scales.

However, combining the two theories for a quantum theory of gravity has eluded physicists for decades.

Now, a group of scientists from TU Wien in Vienna have used a quantum simulator to study the effects of curved spacetime. The simulator allows scientists to create a model system resembling quantum particles in curved spacetime, combining aspects of both theories.