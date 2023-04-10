Navigating weather prospects for the 2024 Solar Eclipse

The path of totality, which averages 123 miles (198 km) in width, will stretch from southwest Texas to northern New England, passing through cities such as San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Little Rock, Indianapolis, and many more. An estimated 32 million people reside within the path of totality, and millions more are expected to travel to these locations for optimal viewing opportunities.

What are the chances of clear skies for viewing the total solar eclipse?

Given the moon's shadow will navigate many topographical scopes, weather conditions will change essentially along the way. Dissimilar to the 2017 total eclipse that happened in a generally turbulent weather-free August, the 2024 eclipse will occur in the stormy month of April.

Safety stays foremost while observing solar eclipses; watchers should never look directly at the sun with optics, telescopes, or the naked eye without proper protection. Special filters are accessible for astrophotographers and cosmologists to observe the sun during eclipses or other solar events.

The best viewing locations

April is notorious for its stormy weather, and the United States is prone to three active storm tracks during this month: the Alberta Clipper, the Colorado Low, and the Gulf/Hatteras Low. These storm systems can produce extensive cloud cover, potentially obscuring the total solar eclipse for viewers in the United States and Canada.