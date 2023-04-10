Navigating weather prospects for the 2024 Solar Eclipse
With just one year remaining until the highly anticipated Great American Eclipse of 2024, enthusiasts and astronomers alike are starting to evaluate the varying weather prospects along the path of totality. Slated for April 8, 2024, this awe-inspiring event will treat millions of people across North America to a partial solar eclipse, provided the weather permits clear viewing conditions.
The path of totality, which averages 123 miles (198 km) in width, will stretch from southwest Texas to northern New England, passing through cities such as San Antonio, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Little Rock, Indianapolis, and many more. An estimated 32 million people reside within the path of totality, and millions more are expected to travel to these locations for optimal viewing opportunities.
What are the chances of clear skies for viewing the total solar eclipse?
Given the moon's shadow will navigate many topographical scopes, weather conditions will change essentially along the way. Dissimilar to the 2017 total eclipse that happened in a generally turbulent weather-free August, the 2024 eclipse will occur in the stormy month of April.
Safety stays foremost while observing solar eclipses; watchers should never look directly at the sun with optics, telescopes, or the naked eye without proper protection. Special filters are accessible for astrophotographers and cosmologists to observe the sun during eclipses or other solar events.
The best viewing locations
April is notorious for its stormy weather, and the United States is prone to three active storm tracks during this month: the Alberta Clipper, the Colorado Low, and the Gulf/Hatteras Low. These storm systems can produce extensive cloud cover, potentially obscuring the total solar eclipse for viewers in the United States and Canada.
To determine the best viewing locations along the path of totality, experts rely on climatology data since meteorological weather forecasts are unreliable more than a week in advance. The chances of witnessing the eclipse likely fall between the probabilities inferred from cloud cover and sunshine data.
Unfortunately, the weather outlook appears marginal for regions from Texas through the Deep South and unfavorable for the Ohio Valley and areas further north. Climatological records show little variation in weather conditions from Texas to Arkansas, with cloud cover averaging 60 to 65 percent in April. Staying mobile to avoid cloud cover will be crucial for those hoping to experience the total solar eclipse.
