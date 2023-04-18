Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now home to dozen of coastal species, finds study

Scientists have discovered an astonishing ecosystem developing around the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is located between California and Hawaii.

The vast plastic debris patch is a 620,000-square-mile area of trash swirling in the Pacific Ocean. It is said to be an ecological disaster because it contains 1.8 trillion pieces of plastic.

The Smithsonian Environmental Research Center (SERC) has led this new study. They observed various coastal species thriving, surviving, and reproducing on floating plastic debris, resulting in the formation of a new type of ecosystem. These species do not belong here, and their home is thousands of miles away, according to the study. But the species appear to have adapted to life on the plastic thrash in the middle of the ocean.

"Our results demonstrate that the oceanic environment and floating plastic habitat are clearly hospitable to coastal species. Coastal species with an array of life history traits can survive, reproduce, and have complex population and community structures in the open ocean," noted the research paper.

The team found 484 marine invertebrate organisms living on the debris, representing 46 different species. Among them, 80 percent of these species belong to coastal habitats.

Examining 105 pieces

The researchers examined 105 pieces of debris collected between November 2018 and January 2019. Reproduction record of various types of coastal invertebrates in plastic habitats was also found. The plastic debris included fishing nets, ropes, and bottles, as per CNN.