Rising global temperatures due to climate change have led to heatwaves and wildfires in different parts of the world, notably since June 2023.

In July and August, wildfires spread across Greece, particularly near Dervenohoria, located 19 miles north of the capital city of Athens. These fires, as reported by Interesting Engineering last month, were difficult to control and caused people to evacuate their homes.

Now, the EU recently announced on August 29 that Greece has experienced the largest wildfires among EU countries.

Multiple assets deployed

To tackle the wildfires in the country on August 20, the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre deployed 11 firefighting planes and one helicopter from the rescEU reserve, stationed in six member states.