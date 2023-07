A new mice study from the University of Cambridge (UC) reveals that during pregnancy, a fetus tries to suck in as many nutrients as possible from its mother, and unique “greedy genes” from the father helps the fetus do so.

A pregnant woman's body has to feed the unborn baby, but at the same time, it also needs to ensure her well-being. Plus, a baby which becomes over-healthy is also challenging to give birth to, and therefore, genes from the mother tend to limit fetal growth.

On the other side, genes from the father side “are ‘greedy’ and ‘selfish’ and will tend to manipulate maternal resources for the benefit of the fetuses, so to grow them big and fittest,” said Dr. Miguel Constancia, co-senior study author and an associate professor in reproductive biology at UC.