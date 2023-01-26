Green comet's new "anti-tail" seemingly breaks the laws of physics

What's more, as per a LiveScience report, this "anti-tail" appears to be flowing in the wrong direction and is, therefore, seemingly breaking the laws of physics.

Green comet seemingly breaks the laws of physics

C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is often referred to as the "green comet" due to its green, glowing coma, an envelope that forms around comets as they approach the sun. The comet was first discovered in March 2022 by astronomers using the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California.

Comets like C/2022 E3 (ZTF) typically have two tails. One of these is made of dust blown off the comet by the solar wind, while the other is made of gas sublimated directly from a solid state due to the increasing heat as the comet approaches the sun.

On January 21, however, several astrophotographers, including Ruslan Merzlyakov and Alessandro Carrozzi, from Denmark and Italy, respectively, captured images of the comet with a third tail. Curiously, this tail was pointed toward the sun instead of away from it, as is the case with the other two tails.

Green comet "anti-tail" is really an optical illusion

The unusual third tail, known as an "anti-tail" is not really there at all. As Spaceweather.com points out, anti-tails are optical illusions caused by Earth moving through the comet's orbital plane. When viewed from Earth, the sun re-illuminated some of the dust drifting in the comet's trajectory. The angle can make it look like this is a third tail emanating directly from the comet. In reality, though, this is an optical illusion.