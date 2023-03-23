James Webb spots gritty, silicate clouds in a distant world

The turbulent atmosphere

The team, led by Brittany Miles of the University of Arizona, studied the atmosphere of this exoplanet using Webb's equipped instruments.

Webb observed volatile conditions in the atmosphere of VHS 1256 b. It discovered silicate particles ranging in size from fine specks to small grains swirling in its clouds.

“The finer silicate grains in its atmosphere may be more like tiny particles in smoke. The larger grains might be more like very hot, very small sand particles,” said co-author Beth Biller of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland in a statement.

This distant planet’s atmosphere is “constantly rising, mixing, and moving” throughout the day, which lasts up to 22 hours. Webb found that the temperatures can reach 1,500 degrees Fahrenheit (830 degrees Celsius) in the atmosphere, where silicate clouds are constantly churning.

The team believes its age causes its turbulent skies. The exoplanet is relatively young in astronomical terms, having formed only 150 million years ago. And its environment will continue to change.

Spotting so many features

Webb has proven its worth yet again with this observation. It used a technique known as direct imaging to collect light from the planet for the first time. The instruments then gathered spectra data, which scientists used to determine the exoplanet's composition.