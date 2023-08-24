Ground-based telescope captures Neptune's 'Great Dark Spot'

Scientists have pushed the limits of one of Earth's most powerful ground telescopes: the Very Large Telescope (VLT).

Located in the isolated Atacama Desert of northern Chile, it was able to observe in unprecedented detail the “Great Dark Spot” in Neptune’s atmosphere. Not only that, but the VLT managed to image the other smaller bright spots close to the larger one as well.

For reference, this azure world is approximately 2.7 billion miles (4.3 billion km) away from Earth.

According to the European Southern Observatory (ESO), which runs this telescope, this is the first time a dark spot on a faraway planet has been detected with an Earth-based telescope.