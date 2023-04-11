A groundbreaking new image depicts how enigmatic dark matter is distributed

“We have mapped the invisible dark matter across the sky to the largest distances, and clearly see features of this invisible world that are hundreds of millions of light-years across. It looks just as our theories predict,” said Blake Sherwin, professor of cosmology at the University of Cambridge, and the lead of the ACT group, in a statement.

Over 160 researchers examined data from the National Science Foundation's ACT.

The Atacama Cosmology Telescope in Northern Chile Mark Devlin, Deputy Director of the Atacama Cosmology Telescope and the Reese Flower Professor of Astronomy at the University of Pennsylvania

However, it was a tricky task to document the features of the dark matter, which makes up 85 percent of the universe. Because dark matter does not interact with light or other types of electromagnetic radiation, it is difficult to study. Gravity is the only thing that could reveal information about dark matter.

For this purpose, the team observed the distortion of leftover light from the Big Bang — when the universe was only 380,000 years old. This type of diffuse light travels freely throughout the universe and is known as cosmic microwave background radiation (CMB).

The team examined “the gravitational pull of large, heavy structures including dark matter warps the CMB on its 14-billion-year journey to us, like how a magnifying glass bends light as it passes through its lens,” explains the statement.

Furthermore, this research adds to the ongoing debate about "The Crisis in Cosmology," which focuses on the discrepancy in measuring the age of the universe and requires knowledge of the rate of expansion. The crisis stems from different measurements of background light rather than the CMB. These deviations suggested that dark matter was not lumpy enough in the standard model of cosmology and that the model was inaccurate.