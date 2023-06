Humans have extracted a massive amount of groundwater, which has slightly shifted the Earth's rotating pole, around which the planet spins.

As per a new study, pumping water out of the Earth has caused a shift in the mass distribution of the water. As a result, the Earth’s tilt drifted by around 31.5 inches (80 cm) east between 1993 and 2010.

“Our study shows that among climate-related causes, the redistribution of groundwater actually has the largest impact on the drift of the rotational pole,” said Ki-Weon Seo, a geophysicist at Seoul National University who led the study, in an official release.

Role of groundwater pumping on polar motion

In general, variations in mass distribution on and within Earth — changes in land, ice sheets, seas, and mantle movement — mainly change the planet's rotation around its axis.