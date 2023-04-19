Rodents went to space and returned with more gut bacteria, here’s what it means for astronauts

Both humans and animals who travel to space are expected to endure a decline in bone density as a result of the weak gravity conditions, but do you know that microgravity in space can also affect an astronaut’s gut bacteria?

A team of researchers from the Forsyth Institute in Massachusetts recently sent 20 rodents to the International Space Station (ISS). Their latest study hints that during an astronaut’s (could be a human or a rodent or another mammal) journey to outer space, they might experience a rise in their gut bacteria diversity.

“The gut microbiome is constantly monitoring and reacting, and that’s also the case when you're exposed to microgravity,” said Wenyuan Shi, one of the study authors and a microbiologist at Forsyth, in a press statement.

According to the researchers, it is possible the changes in the gut could be behind the reduced bone density in astronauts while they are in space.

How did microgravity change the gut microbiome of rodents?

After spending 4.5 weeks in space, 10 of the 20 rodents that were flown to the ISS survived and came back to Earth. Shi claims that this is the first time in NASA’s history that rodents sent to space returned to Earth alive.

The dead rodents were also brought to Earth after nine weeks. The researchers examined the gut microbiomes of these 20 rodents before they went to space after they arrived on Earth, and also at the end of their study. They compared this data to the gut microbiomes of 20 other rodents that were kept on Earth as a control group.