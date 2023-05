Parkinson's disease is a progressive brain disorder often characterized by uncontrollable movements. Despite years of scientific research, the exact cause of this disease remains unknown. While even the role of genetic changes in Parkinson's disease is also not fully understood. Individual genes, according to experts, cause only a small percentage of Parkinson's disease (roughly 10 percent).

A new study has now sought a possible explanation for the disease's progression.

Bacteria, the main culprit?

The study found that a microbe known as Desulfovibrio, which is found in the human gut, may play a key role in the development of Parkinson's disease.