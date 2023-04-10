New gut-liver-on-a-chip device can lead to a cure for fatty liver disease

“NAFLD is expected to afflict 33.5% of the United States population over 15 years of age by 2030. Currently, liver transplantation is the only method to cure patients with severe liver diseases, and finding donors that match patients is extremely difficult,” the researchers note.

Other medication-based NAFLD treatment methods only provide temporary relief against its various symptoms. Currently, many scientists across the globe are investigating the disease in order to devise an effective NAFLD treatment strategy, and this is where the iGLC platform could really play an important role, according to the researchers.

Decoding NAFLD using the integrated gut-liver-on-a-chip platform

The researchers suggest that the biological interactions taking place at the gut-liver axis (GLA) in animals and humans are very different from each other. So, unlike many other diseases, one cannot study NAFLD simply using animal models such as mice. This is why they developed iGLC, which actually mimics the circulations that occur between the human gut and liver.

GLA is the communication channel between the liver, intestine, and gut microorganisms. The researcher kept their focus on the gut-liver axis while testing their platform because this particular spot in the human body is considered one of the most crucial points from where NAFLD and many other liver disorders originate and advance further.

During the study, the Japanese researchers created two separate chambers connected via a fluidic channel comprising opening and closing valves. The first and second chambers contained co-cultured human gut and liver cell lines, respectively.

The iGLC platform they made is designed using a type of silicone called polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS). They further coated iGLC with additional substances to keep fat molecules away from the chip and prevent undesirable cell growth. Moreover, the platform also comes with an integrated micro pump and some microvalves that regulate the flow of fluids.