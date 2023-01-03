HAARP's low-frequency radio signals could be a vital tool for planetary defense

As asteroid 2010 XC15 came within two lunar distances of Earth, NASA and HAARP fired off a series of long-wavelength radio signals that bounced off the roughly 500-foot-diameter asteroid.

By analyzing the data that bounced back, they hope they can glean vital information about near-Earth asteroids and boost humanity's planetary defense capacities.

A new addition to the planetary defense arsenal

The results of NASA and HAARP's experiments could aid in an ongoing effort to bolster planetary defense technologies. Last year, for example, NASA's DART spacecraft slammed into an asteroid and successfully altered its trajectory. While long wavelength radio signals, like the ones fired by HAARP, aren't going to alter the course of a space rock, they could help to glean vital information.

"We will be analyzing the data over the next few weeks and hope to publish the results in the coming months,” explained Mark Haynes, lead investigator on the project and a radar systems engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. "This experiment was the first time an asteroid observation was attempted at such low frequencies."