Researchers found a hairy snail in a 99-million-year-old amber

Using conventional microscopy and 3D X-ray micro-computed tomography, the tiny hairs, measuring about 150 to 200 micrometers in length, were found on the shell of the recently discovered species Archaeocyclotus brevivillosus sp. nov.

"This is already the sixth species of hairy-shelled Cyclophoridae, a group of tropical land snails found so far, embedded in Mesozoic amber, about 99 million years old," explains Dr. Adrienne Jochum from the Senckenberg Research Institute and Natural History Museum in Frankfurt and the Natural History Museum in Bern.

"It is not uncommon for the shells of fossil and present-day land snails to be embellished with ridges, hairs, nodules, or folds; however, the development of such 'decoration' is still a complex process that usually does not occur without a purpose," she also explained.

Originally from Burma

Eight different Cyclophoridae species have been found in Burmese amber, and six of them had bristly shells. This is not a coincidence, according to the scientists. They believe the snails' hairiness gave them an evolutionary advantage.

"The new species, Archaeocyclotus brevivillosus, originates from a Cretaceous amber mine in the Hukawng Valley in Burma, where it was collected prior to 2017. The fossil snail is 26.5 millimeters long, 21 millimeters wide, and 9 millimeters tall. The shell's outer margin is lined with short hairs that are bunched around the shell opening. Its name derives from the Latin words brevis (short or small) and villōsus (hairy or shaggy)," added Dr. Jochum.