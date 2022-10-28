Hale-Bopp: The famous 90s comet that took the world by storm

But, there were also some darker consequences of the comet's unannounced appearance in the skies above Earth.

What was Hale-Bopp?

Back in 1997, an extraordinarily bright comet known as Hale-Bopp passed by Earth. For almost 18 months, it was visible to the unaided eye and was a stunning sight for anyone living in the Northern Hemisphere.

Comet Hale-Bopp. Wikimedia Commons

During this short period of time, the comet became something of a household name, making it as, if not more, famous than other comets like Halley's Comet.

According to NASA, the comet was one of the brightest comets ever recorded to enter the inner solar system, with an absolute magnitude of -1. For reference, absolute magnitude is the apparent magnitude a comet would have if it was observed at a distance of 1 AU from the Earth and the Sun. On this scale, the lower the number, the brighter the object is, and each increase in integer represents an increase in brightness of 2.5 times.

The Sun, for example, has an absolute magnitude of 4.83 (the absolute magnitude of a star is its apparent magnitude measured as if it were 10 parsecs away from the observer).

At the same distance, Hale-Bopp was 130 times brighter than Halley's Comet. It was so bright, in fact, that even from light-polluted areas like Chicago, its twin blue and white tails could be seen very clearly.

An impressive event, but it also led to some notable tragedies around the world. For example, when the comet approached Earth, 39 members of the San Diego "Heaven's Gate" cult committed mass suicide. But, more on that later.

Who discovered Hale-Bopp?

Two amateur astronomers, Thomas Bopp in Arizona and Alan Hale in New Mexico, independently discovered the Hale-Bopp comet several years before it hit the headlines. Hale-Bopp was the furthest comet ever found by amateur astronomers at the time of its discovery.

On July 23, 1995, both men focused their telescopes on the neighboring globular cluster M70. Just a few days prior, Hale, who had a doctorate in astronomy but was running an educational organization, had looked at the same area, but now he noticed a brand-new blob in the region.

In a 1997 interview with Time magazine, he recalled, "As soon as I looked, I saw a fuzzy thing nearby. It was strange because I'd looked at M70 a couple of weeks earlier, and the item hadn't been there."

Several hours later, he recalled, he looked again and noted that the object had moved in the sky and reasoned that it must be a comet of some kind.

Bopp noticed the same item in the sky at almost the same time. Both individuals sent their observations to the Central Bureau for Astronomical Telegrams of the International Astronomical Union to officially record their findings.

The comet, formally known as C/1995 O1, stunned astronomers with how bright it appeared even while being far away. Even though experts anticipated the comet to be dazzling when it got closer to Earth, comets are difficult to predict since they are essentially simply balls of ice and dust that can change in unpredictable ways.

According to NASA, Bopp's closest approach to Earth took place on March 22, 1997, at a distance of approximately 120 million miles (193 million kilometers).

To put that into perspective, the Sun is 93 million miles (150 million kilometers) from Earth, so the comet came just a little bit closer than that to us.

At the time, another comet, the brilliant Hyakutake comet, had just passed by Earth in 1996, so it was still fresh in the minds of astronomers. But, despite being much farther away than Hyakutake, Hale-Bopp still appeared much brighter.

Where is the Hale-Bopp comet now, and when will it return?

The last time Hale-Bopp visited Earth was during the early-Bronze Age. Matt_Gibson/iStock

During the comet's relatively brief pass by Earth, scientists raced to do as much research as they could. It was soon determined that it had been roughly 4,200 years since the comet had last been seen in Earth's night sky; if anyone took notice of it, then, of course. Likewise, it will be several millennia before it makes another trip to the inner solar system.