Hammerhead sharks hold their breath to stay warm in cold ocean depths

Scalloped hammerhead sharks (Sphyrna lewini) have developed an unusual method of keeping warm while diving deep in cold waters: they hold their breath.

This surprising discovery was made by researchers at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. "This was a complete surprise. It was unexpected for sharks to hold their breath to hunt like a diving marine mammal. It is an extraordinary behavior from an incredible animal,” said Mark Royer, lead author and researcher with the Shark Research Group at the Hawai'i Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB), in an official release.

Study obtains direct evidence of this behavior

These flat-headed predators typically thrive in warm-temperature coastal and tropical waters. The majority of fish, including hammerhead sharks, are ectothermic, which means their surroundings control their internal body temperature.