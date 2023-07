Harvard Medical School (HMS) scientists have developed an AI tool for swift DNA decoding of brain tumors during surgery, providing crucial molecular information— a process that previously took days or weeks.

Neurosurgeons can now make immediate decisions on tissue removal and targeted drug delivery by determining the tumor's molecular identity in real time. The findings were published in Med on July 7.

Decoding the molecular mysteries of cancer

Removing too much brain tissue in less aggressive tumors can impact neurologic and cognitive functions. In contrast, insufficient removal in highly aggressive tumors may result in residual malignant tissue with rapid growth and spread.

"Right now, even state-of-the-art clinical practice cannot profile tumors molecularly during surgery," highlighted the study's senior author Kun-Hsing Yu, assistant professor of biomedical informatics at the Blavatnik Institute at HMS, in a press statement.