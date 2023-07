Harvard professor Avi Loeb, who famously suggested the Oumuamua interstellar object observed in 2017 was an alien spacecraft rather than a cigar-shaped space rock, believes he and his team may have recovered parts of an interstellar object from the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

According to a BBC report, Loeb used a tentacle-like contraption called an "interstellar hook" to fish for potential interstellar rock samples on the ocean floor. And he may have found something important.

Searching for alien technology on the sea floor

In 2021, Loeb founded the Galileo Project, which aims to build a global network of cameras and telescopes with the express goal of capturing a high-definition image of a UFO. Last year, Loeb claimed we could see such an image "within two years."