Harvard scientist 'obsessed' with anti-aging creates a youth cocktail

A team of researchers at Harvard Medical School has identified six chemical cocktails that have the potential to defy aging and age-related diseases in less than a week.

This new discovery offers the potential to reverse aging with a single pill, with applications ranging from improving eyesight to effectively treating age-related diseases 14/17 pic.twitter.com/XYpnn0FE9W — David Sinclair (@davidasinclair) July 12, 2023

Previously known to be achieved only via powerful gene therapy, scientists have used a chemical approach to reprogram cells to a younger state. The team also developed and utilized novel screening methods including a quantitative nucleocytoplasmic compartmentalization assay (NCC) that can distinguish between young, old, and senescent cells.

“Until recently, the best we could do was slow aging. New discoveries suggest we can now reverse it,” David A. Sinclair, the lead researcher and the first author of the study, who is somewhat of a controversial figure, said in a statement.