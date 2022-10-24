Harvard scientists find proof that Earth's plate tectonics date back at least 3.25 billion years ago

The two findings provide hints as to how such geological changes may have produced a planet with a more favorable environment for the emergence of life.

Geologists explored a portion of one of the oldest and most stable pieces of the Earth's crust

The study was conducted by Harvard geologists, Alec Brenner and Roger Fu, and focused on a region of western Australia's Pilbara Craton, one of the oldest and most stable portions of Earth's crust.

Using innovative methods that combined magnetometers, demagnetizing tools, and the Quantum Diamond Microscope, the researchers could figure out how, when and which direction the crust shifted- as well as the magnetic influence originating from Earth's magnetic poles.

They found that some of the Earth's oldest surface was shifting at a rate of 6.1 centimeters (cm) per year and 0.55 degrees every million years.

Researchers argue that the speed and direction of ancient crust movement are evidences for early plate tectonics

In a prior investigation, the same researchers found that the ancient crust was moving much slower than this- with the latest study being more than twice as fast. The researchers argue that plate tectonics is the most logical and compelling explanation for the speed and direction of this latitudinal movement.

"There's a lot of work that seems to suggest that early in Earth's history, plate tectonics wasn't actually the dominant way in which the planet's internal heat gets released as it is today through the shifting of plates," said Alec Brenner in a press release. Brenner is one of the paper's lead authors and a Harvard's Paleomagnetics Lab member.